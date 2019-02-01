Zoo employees demand resignation of director (video)

Members of the “Protection of Yerevan Zoo” initiative were in front of the City Hall today. The requirement is unchanged: Ruben Khachatryan, the current director of the park, should be dismissed.

They demand to announce a competition for a new director, and everyone can participate in it, even Ruben Khachatryan.

Two workers of the Zoo, who were also present at the demonstration, said they were basically released from work yesterday without any grounds.

The members of the initiative met with Gosh Sargsyan, temporary acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Culture Department.

After listening to them, Sargsyan said that no question would remain unanswered. There will be changes in the Yerevan Zoo regulations and the will be discussed at the next meeting of the council, and also, the Zoo will have a governing body.

Sargsyan assured that the problem will be solved fairly.

“We are not sponsoring anyone, our interest is the Zoo,” said Gosh Sargsyan, adding that Zoo Director Ruben Khachatryan was invited to the City Hall today.

Sargsyan asked for five working days to solve the problem of the dismissed employees.