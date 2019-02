The World Chess Federation (FIDE) has published a new global rankings.

Levon Aronian is in the 10th place with 2767 points. He maintained his position compared to the previous month. Our chess player Gabriel Sargsyan is 53rd and Hrant Melkumyan is in the 91st place.

World champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) is leading the FIDE world rankings with 2845 points. He is followed by Vice Champion Fabiano Caruana (USA) who has 2828 points. The top three concludes Chinese Din Lijen with 2812 points.