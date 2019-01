The Armenian national team lost to Belgium with the score of 2: 6 in the second round of the Futsal World Cup in Alingsas, Sweden. Hakob Uzunyan and Eduard Mkrtchian scored from our team.

To remind, yesterday, the Armenian team lost to the Swedish team with a score of 1: 3. In the last, third round, our players will meet with Malta’s national team. The match will take place on February 2.