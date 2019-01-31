Ministry has no right to offer high salary

Gabriel Ghazaryan, First Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, told “A1+” about the cessation of financing of grandmaster school named after Levon Aronian and Gabriel Sargsyan.

“The school was adjunct to the former “Mika” sports complex owned by the State Revenue Committee. The institution was able to provide coaches’ salary fund. Since this institution is now a non-profit organization, we cannot offer the same amount of salaries to our grandmasters. This is beyond the law. We have shifted these positions to a chess school adjunct to the ministry, but I do not think that GMs will agree with the amount of our salary, “said Gabriel Ghazaryan.

