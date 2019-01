Robert Kocharyan’s Defender Hayk Alumyan said the movie entitled “Case of March 1” was filmed by the initiative of Roman Babayan. According to Alumyan, Babayan has even tried to contact with Kocharyan.

Kocharyan was informed that Nikol Pashinyan and Levon Ter-Petrosyan should also have an interview for the film.

It is possible that Kocharyan will make a speech if possible and if necessary.