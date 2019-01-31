Teacher’s hours is not for the spiritual preaching (video)

“The history of the Church will remain to be included as a subject in school,” Arayik Harutyunyan, RA Minister of Education and Science, told reporters after the government session.

“I attach importance to all the items related to Armenia, and all these and other subjects will be reconsidered and we will have a whole new subjects list until 2023.”

According to the minister, parents are mostly complaining about the overloading the children.

“Regarding the mismatch of the programs, there are repetitions in the subjects such as history of the church, the Armenian history, military science programs, even in the songbook.”

The Minister also presented the details of the incident with a spiritual pastor in one of the schools in Ararat province.

“That priest was not there at all. There was David in that village, and when I visited that school, the clergyman came there. I asked the director what the clergyman did at school. The director said that he was usually invited to attend classes during the teacher’s hours. The conversation was related to his presence at the teacher’s hours, which is a big problem. Teacher’s hours are for organizational problems, not a spiritual preaching. ”

Arayik Harutyunyan mentioned about the fact that the priests are waiting for the minister to apologize after the incident.

“I expect that the priests who have nothing to do with the incident at all should apologize.”