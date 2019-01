President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has approved the government’s decision to appoint Hakob Ghahramanyan new head of the Askeran regional administration, Sahakyan’s office said.

Prior to the appointment Ghahramanyan served as chairman of the Public Services and Economic Competition Regulatory Commission of the country.

President Sahakyan personally visited Askeran today to introduce Ghahramanyan to the local authorities.