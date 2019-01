The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia (Judge-Mnatsakan Harutyunyan) continues the investigation of the case of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. At the previous court hearing, prosecutors in the case asked for a time to get acquainted with the complaint filed by the defense party.

Kocharyan’s defender Aram Orbelyan said before the start of the session that it is possible that Kocharyan will be present at the sitting.