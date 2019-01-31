Aghasi Yenokyan: The process of the March 1 case is unclear (video)

Political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan expressed an opinion that Nikol Pashinyan-Aliev meeting is strange because it does not take place in the format of the Minsk Group co-chairs.

“When we have achievements and they are not mentioned, it is a concern. When they say that they have not discussed the issue of Artsakh, so what did they have discussed?” According to the political scientist, the quality of our diplomacy has fallen sharply. Aghasi Yenokyan does not accept the opinion that Nikol Pashinyan’s approach to Karabakh issue is similar to Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s political ‘line.'”

Political scientist does not notice that Artsakh has become a negotiating party. “It is not profitable for Azerbaijan, even the Co-Chairs do nothing. Making Artsakh a negotiating party is a good wish of the authorities, or a postponement of the issue.”

Touching upon the circumstances of Mher Yeghiazaryan’s death, the political scientist says: “Instead of making his voice heard through the hunger strike, the opposite happened and went wrong.”

Such a process of investigation of March 1 case is unclear for Aghasi Yenokyan. “Let’s say, Robert Kocharyan is arrested,will the relatives of March 1 victims know who killed their relatives? The public demands the disclosure of the murders.” Aghasi Yenokyan found it difficult to say whether there are political prisoners in Armenia.

The Justice Ministry is also responsible for his death.