Balyan family take third place at Moscow International Festival

The Balyan family representing the Republic of Armenia (Yerevan) took the third place at the “Sports Family” International Sport Festival of the CIS countries. The press service of the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs reports.

19 families representing Moldova, Russia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Ukraine participated in the festival. The father, mother and two children, one of whom are between the ages of 7 and 10, and the other from 10 to 14 years, participated in the competition.

The Balayan family lost Ukraine (1st place) and the Russian Federation (2nd place).

To add, Armenia was also represented by the Movsisyan family (Kapan).