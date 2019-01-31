SRC Chairman: I am not a law-maker (video)

A group of freighters complained about the tax code in front of the government building. One of the protesters, Artak Gijlaryan, noted that the cost of fuel for the freight carriers is considerable.

“There was a problem with the profit tax from the previous government. Also, there are limitations on expenditure items, fuel is purchased outside and we are forced to make transfers. If the carrier moves to Europe, it cannot sign a contract with anyone. We buy fuel, they give us a cash register and do not consider this as a cost.”

According to him, if the truck is their own, they pay taxes-408,000 drams-it has nothing to do whether they worked at that time.

“We want it to be related whether we work or not; we work, we give, we do not work, we do not give.”

Last year, they met with the Ministry of Transport officials, agreed to a discussion in the second half of January, so that the freighters make their proposals, but there has not been a discussion yet.

Before the government session, the freighters addressed the SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan, to which he replied:

“I am not a law-maker, I’m not a member of the government, please contact the Ministry of Finance.”