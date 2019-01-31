“Right Wheel” dissatisfied with Vanetsyan’s ultimatum (video)

Though members of the “Right Wheel” initiative came to a common agreement with the government and, as a result of the discussions, they drafted a bill on making amendments to the law on banning vehicles on the right-hand steering wheels, nevertheless, the members of the initiative were again in front of the government building.

According to member of the initiative Vachagan Minasyan, the necessary agencies have given a positive conclusion, but today the issue of the draft was not included in the government’s sitting.

“We hoped that it [the draft bill] will be included in today’s agenda of the cabinet meeting and will be submitted to the National Assembly. We want to understand when this will happen, since Mr. Vanetsyan has issued a statement that if the use of the right-hand steering wheels do not be stopped in Bagratashen untill January 31, the drivers of they will be fined.”

The members of the initiative claim that they are ready to wait for the government, but some problems arise in Bagratashen. They expect the government to make a decision before accepting a solution.

“The cars are being damaged there. There are problems with Customs officers, they say that there is no space for parking, they are right.”

More than 500 cars are parked at Bagratashen customs point.