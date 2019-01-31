Pashinyan-Merkel meeting to be held tomorrow

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Germany has kicked off in the city of Cologne. The PM’s aircraft landed at the Cologne airport late Thursday evening.

Pashinyan has a rather busy agenda from early morning today with multiple meetings.

The PM will have a meeting with KfW’s Director for Eastern Europe Olaf Zymelka, followed by a visit to the Cologne Technical University where a meeting with the academic staff is expected. The Cologne Technical University and the Armenian National Polytechnic University are expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation.

Next, the PM will visit the Cologne City Hall to have a meeting with Mayor Henriette Reker.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs Stephan Holthoff-Pförtner will host an official dinner in honor of the Armenian PM.

The PM will then visit the Cologne Cathedral and then the Primacy of the Diocese of Germany of the Armenian Apostolich Church. A meeting with the local Armenian community is also scheduled.

Then, the Armenian delegation, which also includes FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will visit Berlin. A dinner with Members of Parliament is planned.

The Armenian PM will have meetings with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble