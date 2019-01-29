Artur Gevorgyan changes head coach of Armenian boxing team

Rudik Mkrtchyan has been appointed new head coach of the Armenian boxing team. The Armenian Boxing Federation’s Facebook page reports.

According to Artur Gevorgyan, President of the Armenian Boxing Federation, the Federation’s Coaching Board has decided that former head coach of the national team Davit Torosyan should now be engaged only with professional boxers because he is very busy and does not manage to train with other boxers.

Vahan Adilkhanyan has been appointed as the second coach of the Armenian national team, who earlier was assistant coach of the national team. There were no coach changes in other age groups.