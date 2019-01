The 7th round of Gibraltar tournament will take place today.

Levon Aronian will use his opportunity of being in group of leaders to have a rest in this round. So, he will miss this round, and will lose half a point.

Our other chess players, Grandmaster Hrant Melkumyan and Elina Danielyan will meet today with Radoslaw Barsky and Yuri Goryachkina respectively.