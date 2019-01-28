Artur Vanesyan: I did not receive premiums (video)

Artur Vanesyan, the head of the National Security Service (NSS), was in the Yerablur Military Pantheon. Answering journalists’ questions, he mentioned that there are always challenges in terms of security.

“We live in a region where we cannot be quiet in no time. The whole defense system of the Republic of Armenia works in that direction,” said Vanetsyan.

“The army is constantly developing and strengthening, it must be in constant progress. At what moment the advancement of the army has stopped, we will have very bad consequences.”

And what about the premiums?

“We have not given premiums. To tell the truth, I did not know about the premiums, I learned about them from the press and I cannot comment on it,”Artur Vanetsyan emphasized. He also added that he did not receive premiums.