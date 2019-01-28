I want to be like Monte and Vazgen – student of “Hay Aspet” (video)

The students of the “Hay Aspet” (Armenian Knight) Educational Charitable Foundation visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon. For 13-year-old Edmond Asatryan, Monte is one of the best military figures.

“I would like to become a an essential man for Armenia and be able to do the right thing.”

Narek Arshakyan thinks the army is the basis of the country. Though the chosen profession has nothing to do with military life, he emphasizes that he will definitely serve.

“I want to be like Monte and Vazgen, they have given much to our nation,” said Narek.

Besides the boys, the girls are also very happy and proud today. Janna Chakhalyan, who is also a student of the “Hay Aspet,” highlights that Armenia has always had a military spirit.

“I am very happy that we have such guys ready to fight, despite all the difficulties facing our army. I want our army to become stronger.” Garegin Nzhdeh is the best Armenian military figure for 14-year-old Janna.