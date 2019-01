About three dozen servicemen and war volunteers have been awarded with the high state awards of the Republic of Armenia on the Army Day according to the decrees of President Armen Sarkissian.

Soldiers Mher Hovsepyan, Aram Chagharyan and sergeant Hayk Karamyan have been posthumously awarded with the Combat Service Medal.

President Armen Sarkissian handed over the awards and delivered remarks during the event today at the Presidential Palace.