Victims of April war prevented a global disaster – Adam Sahakyan’s mother (video)

On the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Armenian Army, the relatives of Robert Abajyan, Adam Sahakyan and Armenak Urfanyan, who died in the four-day April war, visited Yerablur complex.

Today, on January 28, Armenak Urfanyan would become 29 years old.

“I congratulate the officers of the Armed Forces and I want them to be always stable and powerful. They are the people’s trust, without them we cannot exist,” said Hamest Nersisyan, mother of Armenak Urfanyan.

Robert Abajyan’s grandfather, Gevorg Abajyan, mentioned that Yerablur complex has become a sanctuary for them.

“I feel both pride and pain,” noted he and adding that it is nice that people remember them. “I congratulate everyone who are on the border, who are serving and those who have completed their service.”

Adam Sahakyan’s mother, Gayane Sahakyan, with pain in the heart, appreciates that people are not indifferent to the war victims.

“Heroes, who died for the homeland are the heroes who are sacred, and they are all, they are the wealth of the people. The large crowd of people is not surprising. The victims of April war prevented a global disaster, and with their characters, they once again shook and woke up the Armenian people. They seemed to send a message to the Armenian people to keep their hands on the pulse.”