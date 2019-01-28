They were saying whether you want to give birth at the university – student of YSU (video)

“I was too little when I knew my future husband, I was 16 years old. We were friends; he was my big friend, since he is 8 years older than me,” recalls Anush Qeyan, who is studing at YSU Faculty of Oriental Studies, Department of Arabic Studies.

Then, the friendship turned into marriage.

“I was admitted to the university, we got married a year later and then I got pregnant. I went to classes even during a pregnancy. The lecturers were joking, saying that you wanted to give birth at the university.”

Anush tells what has changed in her life: “I was reading and studying during the nights. Anyway, I did not study badly, I studied well.”

According to her, it is interesting to study and meantime to know that a baby is waiting for you at home. “The first person that is an example for the child is his own mother. She should not be not-groomed, always a working and angry woman at home. She should always be a busy, successful woman with her job. I think we should do everything we can to accomplish that,” says Anush.