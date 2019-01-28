Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: The status and security of Artsakh remain the most urgent issues for Armenia. (video)

During a conversation with journalists in Yerablur, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan highlighted the creation of favorable conditions for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We have not deviated from our position regarding exclusively peaceful settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen. The most important thing we have said is that the status and security of Artsakh remain the most urgent issues for Armenia. The talks are about it.”

According to the observation about what kind of steps have been taken after the change of power to involve Artsakh in the negotiations, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia cannot take all the obligations without Artsakh.

“This is a practical issue, if everything does not happen at once, that does not mean we have forgotten it.”

“We will maintain peace. The primary issue is the status and security,” emphasized Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.