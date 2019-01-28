Premiums should be returned to the budget – Narine Dilbaryan (video)

Today, linguist Narine Dilbaryan expressed an opinion that if the premiums were given by violation of the law, these amounts should be returned to the state budget.

“Premiums were given to the employees who have worked for 2-3 months. They tell us that they work for 14 hours, but if you are a bad manager, then you are ineffective at your time.”

According to the linguist, they can give premiums in case of success.

Referring to the recent death of Mher Yeghiazaryan in Nubarashen penitentiary, who was responsible for haynews.am, Narine Dilbaryan mentioned that nn indifferent attitude has been noticed.

“He was a victim of indifference, I think everyone should be held accountable. It is impossible to ignore a person who is on a hunger strike. Indifference is unacceptable.”

Sociologist Aharon Adibekyan says that if a person is entering the penitentiary, it should be found out who he is, what his health condition is, whether he needs treatment.

“Penitentiary institutions should have privileges to solve issues rather than appeal to the prosecutor or the court.”