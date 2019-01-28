Ararat Mirzoyan addresses congratulatory message on Army Day

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Army Day:

“Dear compatriots, I congratulate all of us on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Army.

The creation of the Armenian Army is one of the glorious pages of the history of the newly-independent Armenia. I want to honor those who were at the roots of the creation of our Army during the difficult days of the Karabakh war. I want to bow my head before those soldiers who currently hold firm our state borders, before their friends who defended our country during these years, before their parents and families.

The modernization of the Armed Forces is one of the priorities of the new leadership. And we will jointly solve all issues as a result of which the Army’s combat readiness will further increase.

Once again congratulations to all soldiers and officers. You are the guarantors of peace and statehood development.”