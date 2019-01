Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic continues to lead the Professional Tennis League rankings.

After winning the Australian Open Championship, he earned overall 10955 points. Rafael Nadal is in the second place with 8320 points and. The top three finalize the German tennis player Alexander Zverev with 6475 points.

And now, Swiss Roger Federer, took the 6th place from the 3rd place and now has 4600 points.

Russian-Armenian tennis player Karen Khachanov remains the 11th with 2880 points.