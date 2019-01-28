Women’s tennis has new leader (video)

The Women’s Tennis Association has released a new ranking of the strongest tennis players in the world.

It is headed by Japanese Naomi Osaka who had a victory two days ago and earned overall 7030 points at the Australian Open Championship. In the final of the tournament, Petra Kvitova is in the second place with 6290 points, and Romanian tennis player Simona Aleppo is in the third place with 5582 points.

To add, Serena Williams has made the biggest progress in the top 20, from rising to the 11th horizontal from the 16th.