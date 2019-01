Official opening ceremony of the program “Citizens’ Voice and Actions in Large Communities of Armenia” took place at Gyumri Technology Center.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, representatives of the RA Ministry of Territorial Administration Development, community leaders and others were present at the event, which aims to activate the communities of Armenia, in particular by stimulating tourism.

More information is provided in “Tsayg” TV footage.