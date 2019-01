Aram Khachatryan, MP from the “My Step” alliance met with the residents of Akhtala. The MP is here to thank first for receiving votes in the elections, as well as to learn about the problems in the community and to speak about the future plans.

The people who came to the meeting raised the issue of jobs, and then to the absence of ambulance and firefighters. The community has enlarged, but these issues have not been solved yet.

More information is in “Ankyun +3” video footage.