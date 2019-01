State Revenue Committee (SRC) President David Ananyan presented the property and income statement.

According to him, his revenues in 2018 amounted to 43 160 584 drams.

According to the declaration, at the beginning of the year 2018, Ananyan’s revenue amounted to 1,650,000 drams, 2,500 dollars and 1,500 euros, and by the end of the year it was 2,100,000 drams, 7,000 dollars and 2,000 euros.

In fact, Ananyan’s money has grown by 450,000 drams, 4,500 dollars and 500 euros.