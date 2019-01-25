New Ambassador of Turkmenistan presents credentials to Armenian President

Newly-appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan Muhammetgeldy Ayazov on January 25 presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and stated that the traditions of mutual respect and friendship between the two states and peoples create a firm base for effective cooperation.

The Ambassador in his turn assured that he will make all efforts to raise the Armenian-Turkmen relations to a new level and expand the mutual partnership between the two countries.