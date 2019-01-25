Putin has no time for meeting with Pashinyan – Nezavisimaya Gazeta

Russian “Nezavisimaya Gazeta” touched upon the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow, underlining that Putin has no time to accept him.

According to the article, this is Pashinyan’s 4th visit to Russia and the first one as an absolute legitimate leader.

According to “Nezavisimaya Gazeta,” Russia demands convincing proof of neutrality from Armenia.

In response to the article, Russian President’s Spokesperson Peskov told that Putin and Pashinyan are always in touch, they often have phone conversations and often meet, and today, Putin has a busy schedule.