Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, will visit Armenia on January 29.

On January 29, at 14:15, the meeting of Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn is scheduled. At 14:40, Minister Mnatsakanyan and Johannes Haan will hold a joint press conference.

Johannes Hahn will also be received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.