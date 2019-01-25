Samvel Mayrapetyan allowed to leave Armenia

The Special Investigative Service has allowed businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan to leave the country.

Mrs. Mayrapetyan asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to oblige the Armenian authorities to return his passport and allow them to leave the country immediately for treatment in a medical facility in Germany.

SIS Spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan said that the passport had been returned earlier, but the arrest warrant did not comment on the release of the detention as soon as the pledge was replaced.

Mr. Mayrapetyan’s attorney Karen Batikyan confirmed that the SIS allowed Mrs. Mayrapetyan to leave the country. The lawyer also informed that Mayrapetian will be cured at the University Hospital after Carl Gustav in Dresden, Germany.