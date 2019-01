The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on January 25, at 09:30, there is snow on on the roads of Ashotsk, Akhuryan, Artik regions, and on the Talin-Mastara-Akhuryan highway.

Vardenyants Pass is difficult to pass for passenger cars, and is closed for heavy-duty and slippery vehicles.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on the highways.

Other interstate and republican roads are open.