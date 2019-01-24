We do not earn millions, we work to survive the day – protest in front of government building (video)

In front of the government building, a group of street traders complained about the decision of the city authorities to ban street trades. Anush Hayrapetyan, who has sold toys and balloons in Republic Square for many years, is no longer working since September.

“Government officials have promised us that they will give us a suitable place, after which only they would ban us to sell here.”

Merchants have even opened private businesses to be able to continue their work, but they have not been allowed to work for a long time.

“The Prime Minister’s decree is to ban the street trade,” said another merchant Gayane Arshakyan. According to her, their work was seasonal and it was connected with fountains, they were working only for 2 hours a day.

“We do not earn millions, we work to survive the day,” said one of the participants.

Civic activist Vardges Gaspari also participates in the demonstration. He thinks that the resignation of Artur Grigoryan from the post of the head of the Inspectorate of Nature Protection and Inspection is unacceptable. According to him, the government has to explain why Arthur Grigoryan was dismissed. The activist thinks that he has been dismissed because of different approaches. According to him, this move of the government is similar to the behavior of the Armenian Pan National Movement.