State bodies should do exercises – Tevan Poghosyan (video)

President of the International Center for Human Development spoke about the possible developments in the political processes: “The state bodies must do exercises all day long in order to come up what possible scenarios there are, and how we respond to them, where our interests are, and how we bring them into life.”

The political scientist notes that the state should develop tools in the field of information technologies to develop mechanisms in the geopolitical processes to respond to possible challenges.

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ
  • Рус

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos