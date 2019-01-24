Karine Hakobyan: Armenia is not so developed, powerful country (video)

Public figure Karine Hakobyan, referring to the optimization of ministries, said: “Armenia is not so strong, it is not a powerful country so that these experiments would not be done easily.”

According to Hakobyan, there is a risk of going one step back. At the time, they also complained about the shortcomings of the Ministry of Culture and Diaspora. During these years, according to Hakobyan, there were not created mechanisms that would cordinate right and responsibility, but there were mechanisms for avoiding responsibilities.

She also talked about her perspectives on culture, according to which the Armenian culture is not properly represented in the world. People with a rich culture are represented in famous museums as Urartu and even when it is not known what Urartu has with Armenians, the history is distorted.