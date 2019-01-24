Security Council spokesman: Armen Grigoryan will be not dismissed and will not be elected CEC chairman

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will be dismissed from the post of Secretary of the Security Council and will be elected president of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

That news does not correspond to reality. According to Article 195 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, a person who is eligible for a deputy is eligible to be elected to the CEC.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan did not take part in the parliamentary elections “My Step” in the alliance just because he does not comply with the requirements for the MP. He has not registered in the Republic of Armenia for the past 4 years (registered in the Republic of Artsakh).