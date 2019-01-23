Bako Sahakyan receives participants of Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaksoutyun) Party World Congress

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received participants of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaksoutyun) Party World Congress on January 23.

As the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office reports, the President welcomed holding the World Congress in Artsakh considering it as a significant political event for our republic.

Bako Sahakyan highlighted the contribution of the Dashnaksoutyun Party to the Artsakh National Liberation Struggle, formation and development of our statehood, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, maintaining Armenian national identity and solution of national tasks.

Issues related to the state building process, domestic and foreign policy and regional processes were also touched upon during the meeting.