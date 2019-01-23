Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with National Security Advisor to Donald Trump John Bolton

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with John Bolton, National Security Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“A while ago I had a telephone conversation with John Bolton, National Security Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump. We discussed issues referring to regional situation and bilateral relations. We both emphasized the importance of Armenian-U.S. relations for our governments. We agreed to continue the discussions on the future development of our relations”, he wrote, adding that Artsakh issue was not discussed.