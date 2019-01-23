New investments to be made in Armenia (video)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues the meetings with the businessmen and investors of different countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On the second day of the Forum Pashinyan met with Arne Sorenson, President and CEO at Marriott International, Inc, during which the opportunities to expand the company’s activities in Armenia were discussed. PM Pashinyan highly valued the company’s activity in Armenia and stated that the Marriott hotel is very popular in Armenia. The PM said the Armenian government is interested in developing and expanding the famous international hotel network in the country.

Arne Sorenson informed that currently they are discussing issues on implementing investment programs by the Marriott International and opening new hotel as a result. The company CEO attached importance to the Armenian government’s steps aimed at improving the business environment and expressed confidence that these activities will contribute to the effective implementation of the programs.

During the meeting with CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, the Armenian PM noted that there are good opportunities and conditions for investments in Armenia after the recent changes. He said the government is ready to assist the ongoing programs of the Fund and discuss the possibilities for implementing new investment projects.

Kirill Dmitriev introduced Pashinyan on the process of ongoing programs in the fields of agriculture, industry and energy, adding that the Fund will continue the policy of implementing new programs in Armenia. He stated that given the new opportunities in Armenia, they are going to take actions to bring their international partners to Armenia.

The Armenian PM also met with the CEO of Corporation America Martin Eurnekian during which they discussed the upcoming investment programs in aviation and other sectors of Armenia. In particular, they touched upon the expected works in Yerevan’s Zvartnots, Gyumri’s Shirak airports, the future management and development of HayPost CJSC, as well as the plans related with the previous building of the Armenian foreign ministry located in the Republic Square.