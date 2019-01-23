The municipality puts a soft pillow under our head – merchants (video)

For a few months, street traders have been protesting against City Hall’s decision to ban street trade. By traders, after the start of the new year, law enforcement officials are persecuting them and ban trading. A week ago, they met with the City Hall staff and decided to set up a team of 3 people who would keep in touch with the municipality and will try to find a solution within a 10-day period. Ten days have already passed, but the merchants’ issue has not been resolved. Today, they were in front of the government with the same demand.

“They put a soft pillow under our heads and say that they would have pavilions within 10 days, but they did not do anything. They do not want to us space in the places we offer. We have not been trading for 20 days, we have stayed without a penny,” says one of the merchants.

According to them, the products they have had are already damaged and are not suitable for sale.

“I bought a flower with 50,000 drams, but I poured it completely,” said another merchant.

The municipality offered to trade in the Charbakh market, but according to merchants, the area is uninhabited and the market is not functioning.