According to the Vice President of Heritage party Susanna Muradyan, President of the party Armen Martirosyan did not leave the country.

“According to my data, he did not leave the country, but left for rest, as other citizens have the right. Leaving is one thing and going on vacation is another, but all of us have the right to it. According to my data, his family is here and he will return,” Muradyan said.