Anzhela Sahakyan from Armenia is included 20 international doping officers serving the 2nd European sports games to be held in Minsk on June 18-30. The press service of the Armenian National Olympic Committee informs.

Anzhela Sahakyan is one of the experienced specialists at the Republican Center for Sports Medicine and Doping Service of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. He served in 2018 at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.