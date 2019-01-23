LIVE. From Artsakh to Public Finance Management (video)

On January 23, at 12 pm, The head of the Armenian International and Security Affairs Institute Stepan Safaryan is the guest of the Hayatsq (Glance) Club at 00:00.

Topic: Internal and Foreign Policy, Artsakh Issue, Developments in Azerbaijan.

 

On January 23, at 13:00, the guest of the Hayatsq (Glance) Club is the Chairman of “Economic Law Center” NGO, International Financial Management Officer Movses Aristakesyan.

Topic: Public Finance Management and Control, State Budget, Government Structure Change, Tax Policies.

