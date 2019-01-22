Riksdag will not delay signing Armenia-EU agreement – Ambassador of Sweden

The parliament of Sweden will not delay the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Ulrik Tideström announced on January 23 in a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

As the press service of the parliament of Armenia reports, greeting the guest, the Speaker valued the cooperation between the two countries, particularly highlighting the interactions between the legislatives, mutual visits and exchange of experience.

Speaking about the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, Mirzoyan hoped that the Swedish parliament will ratify the document in a maximally short period.

The Speaker also referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, noting that the position of the Armenian authorities is clear on this issue – the settlement is possible through exclusively peaceful means in the sidelines f the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. “It’s difficult to negotiate with someone who regularly makes militaristic announcements and provokes hatred. It not only hampers the negotiation process but also creates new problems”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Speaking about the developments in Armenia, Mirzoyan said, “Our devotion to democratic values, protection of human rights and freedoms cannot be questioned”, he said, hoping for international assistance.

The Speaker of the Armenian parliament also thanked the Swedish for adopting a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Congratulating Ararat Mirzoyan on being elected Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ulrik Tideström expressed confidence that the Armenian-Swedish cooperation will expand in various spheres.

The Ambassador emphasized that the revolution that took place in spring 2018 in Armenia is perceived in Sweden as key factor for democracy.

He noted that Sweden highlights expansion and strengthening of the cooperation with Armenia in various spheres and is ready to support the implementation of new initiatives.

The sides highlighted the role of the Swedish-Armenian community for the deepening of the Armenian-Swedish relations.