Vahan Shirkhanyan creates organization (video)

By the initiative of former Defense Minister Vahan Shirkhanian, the “All-Armenian Union of Officers” was formed, whose members will be the retired officers. According to Shirkhanyan, the number of such officers in Armenia is 20,000.

“The necessity of creating a union of officers is ‘dictated’ by the current situation of Armenia and the officers who pass through the reserve and are left alone against all the problems.”

According to Shirkhanyan, the Officers have numerous suggestions that are worth the most serious studying and practicing. The union will deal with those proposals.

Vahan Shirkhanyan added that they are going to present the program both to the government and the Ministry of Defense for joint discussion.