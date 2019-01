RA Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan made a note in his Facebook page stating that he had a surprise visit to the school N 92 after Vahan Tekeyan, as a result of which, the director will receive a reprimand for keeping the first-graders in a few square meters of land and not keeping the rules. The seriousness of the reprimand will depend on the director’s report and on the results of further research.