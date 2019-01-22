Live broadcasts from Hayeli club (video)

On January 22, at 11:00, guests of the Hayeli Club are the monument expert Samvel Karapetyan and sculptor Levon Tokmajyan.

Topic: Closure of the ministries of Diaspora and Culture, the grounds for closure and the consequences of it.

On January 22, at 12:00, guests of the Hayeli Club are academician Pavel Avetisyan and psychologist Samvel Khudoyan.

Topic: Criticism of the activities of the Higher Qualification Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia, bases, scientific journals outside it.

On January 22 at 13:00, guests of the Hayeli Club are politicians Gurgen Yeghiazaryan and Azat Arshakyan.

Topic: Artsakh Issue, Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov Meeting, Statement of the Minsk Group, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Final Decisions on Armenia, New Parliament and Government Formation.