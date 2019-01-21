Unfortunate attempt in distorting history

“A1+” TV Company’s Statement on the movie of Roman Balayan, “The Case of March 1”

Recently, Roman Balayan’s “Case of March 1” movie was broadcasted on TV and was disseminated on social platforms by Channel 5.

“A1+” states that the movie fully used archival footage of March 1 belonging to “A1+.” It is not enough that the film makers have got them illegally, they also have used them to distort the reality.

We will not allow using our copyrights to distort history.

The video produced by “A1+” in 2008 (28.03.2008) is presented below with the author’s references as evidence that Balayan’s actions are theft and distortion of history.