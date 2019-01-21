Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Swedish PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Stefan Löfven on being reelected Prime Minister of Sweden.

The congratulatory message runs as follows:

“I cordially congratulate you on being re-elected Prime Minister of Sweden.

The new Government of Armenia highlights the continuous development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Sweden and is ready to discuss the future steps for that. Sweden is an important partner for Armenia and an active supporter of the democratic processes in our country, as well as Armenia-EU partnership. I am full of hope that will joint efforts we will be able to raise Armenian-Swedish relations to a new level for the benefit of our two friendly peoples.”